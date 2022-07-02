Field & Main Bank Acquires 225 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Field & Main Bank lifted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,630 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock opened at $280.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $291.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $326.37. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $268.17 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at $6,784,275.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total transaction of $1,036,128.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,836 shares in the company, valued at $6,252,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.03.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

