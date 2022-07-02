Field & Main Bank Acquires 540 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Field & Main Bank raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $184.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $179.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.34 and a 1-year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays set a $220.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.65.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

