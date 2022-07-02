Field & Main Bank Acquires 590 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 12,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 12,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ICLN opened at $19.32 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $16.34 and a 12 month high of $25.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.68.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from iShares Global Clean Energy ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

