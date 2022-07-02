Field & Main Bank Boosts Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Field & Main Bank grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,880 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 1.1% of Field & Main Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,378,829,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,260,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,279,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,093 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $445,585,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Adobe by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,086,911,000 after acquiring an additional 643,656 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total value of $265,698.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 410,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,203,584.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,786 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE opened at $368.48 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $338.00 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $396.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $454.67. The stock has a market cap of $174.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.08.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

