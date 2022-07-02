Field & Main Bank Boosts Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Field & Main Bank raised its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,195 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,612 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 15,094 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Devon Energy by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DVN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Johnson Rice downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Devon Energy from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.94.

In related news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,311.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $1,912,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 765,202 shares in the company, valued at $48,781,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,922 shares of company stock valued at $4,269,519. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $55.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.10. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $24.05 and a 52-week high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.22%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.31%.

Devon Energy announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

