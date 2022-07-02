Field & Main Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,630 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total value of $148,078.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,326,090.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $280.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $291.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $326.37. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $268.17 and a 52 week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

A number of research firms have commented on ACN. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.03.

Accenture Profile (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.