Field & Main Bank Buys 290 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 84.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 194.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total value of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,028. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSCO opened at $196.31 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $166.49 and a fifty-two week high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $195.73 and a 200-day moving average of $213.78.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.20%.

TSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.83.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

