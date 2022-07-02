Field & Main Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Field & Main Bank lowered its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Baxter International by 252.8% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Baxter International news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $305,600.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,356.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

BAX opened at $65.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.93 and its 200-day moving average is $78.65. The firm has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.10. Baxter International Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.25 and a 52-week high of $89.70.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.50%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAX. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.31.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

