Field & Main Bank Grows Position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGF. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period.

PGF stock opened at $15.65 on Friday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $19.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.52 and a 200-day moving average of $16.75.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

