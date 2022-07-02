Field & Main Bank Has $3.90 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,573 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up 2.4% of Field & Main Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Stryker in the first quarter worth $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 10,700.0% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.88.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $203.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.88. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $193.34 and a 52-week high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 52.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

