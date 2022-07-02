Field & Main Bank Has $744,000 Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Field & Main Bank decreased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,352 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $1,346,805,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in CVS Health by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,514,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,497,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361,760 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in CVS Health by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,686,484 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $689,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,954 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in CVS Health by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,810,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,860,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $155,922,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $5,543,096.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,202.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 210,967 shares of company stock valued at $20,495,397. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS opened at $93.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.78. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $79.33 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.05.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

