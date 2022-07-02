Field & Main Bank Increases Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 30,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in Bank of America by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 108,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 97,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 64,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

NYSE:BAC opened at $31.56 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $30.63 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.84.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

BAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.38.

Bank of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.