Field & Main Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Field & Main Bank raised its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $46,708.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,487 shares in the company, valued at $12,885,511.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $109.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $84.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $95.48 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.61.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 82.77%.

DUK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.09.

Duke Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.