Field & Main Bank Purchases 330 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Field & Main Bank raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 1.2% of Field & Main Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $313,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 253,461 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,473,000 after acquiring an additional 11,764 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,413 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $73.67 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.69 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.86.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMD has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.04.

About Advanced Micro Devices (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.