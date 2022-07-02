Field & Main Bank Raises Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Field & Main Bank boosted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,775 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,509 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in Medtronic by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 3,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Medtronic by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 551,915 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $61,235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $91.38 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $86.95 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The firm has a market cap of $122.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.31.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

MDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Atlantic Securities cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.55.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

