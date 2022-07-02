Field & Main Bank Sells 502 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Field & Main Bank trimmed its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

OTIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays raised shares of Otis Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.94.

OTIS opened at $71.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.51. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $66.97 and a twelve month high of $92.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.88.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

