Filo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Short Interest Update

Filo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 820,700 shares, a growth of 44.6% from the May 31st total of 567,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FLMMF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.74. 1,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,876. Filo Mining has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $21.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.09.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FLMMF. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Filo Mining in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on Filo Mining from C$20.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Filo Mining from C$25.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Filo Mining from C$13.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Filo del Sol copper-gold-silver deposit located in the Atacama region of Northern Chile and adjacent San Juan province of Argentina.

