Financial Comparison: Hybrid Energy (OTCMKTS:HYBE) and Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH)

Hybrid Energy (OTCMKTS:HYBE – Get Rating) and Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Hybrid Energy and Greenbrook TMS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hybrid Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Greenbrook TMS 0 0 6 0 3.00

Greenbrook TMS has a consensus target price of $13.80, suggesting a potential upside of 951.35%.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hybrid Energy and Greenbrook TMS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hybrid Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Greenbrook TMS $52.20 million 0.45 -$24.75 million ($1.48) -0.89

Hybrid Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Greenbrook TMS.

Profitability

This table compares Hybrid Energy and Greenbrook TMS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hybrid Energy N/A N/A N/A Greenbrook TMS -46.27% -157.80% -34.90%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.7% of Greenbrook TMS shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Hybrid Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hybrid Energy beats Greenbrook TMS on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hybrid Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, acquires and operates fuel production and other energy companies. It acquires companies with traditional and proven fuel production, photovoltaic (PV) and solar thermal technologies. Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc. was formerly known as Comprehensive Healthcare Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc. in September 2009. Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1966 and is based in Reno, Nevada. Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc. is in reorganization.

Greenbrook TMS Company Profile (Get Rating)

Greenbrook TMS Inc., together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other mental health disorders, as well as related psychiatric services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 94 wholly owned and 55 TMS centers in the commonwealth of Virginia and the States of Maryland, Delaware, North Carolina, Missouri, Illinois, Ohio, Texas, Connecticut, Florida, South Carolina, Michigan, Alaska, Oregon, California, Iowa, and Massachusetts. Greenbrook TMS Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

