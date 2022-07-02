Financial Management Network Inc. Acquires 58 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,466 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $1,572,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,131 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 21,682 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,362,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $252.96 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The stock has a market cap of $187.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $244.75 and its 200-day moving average is $249.34.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.04.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

