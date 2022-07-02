Financial Management Network Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Financial Management Network Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 92,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $214,982,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $113,966,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $85,507,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $77,184,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,188,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,776,000 after buying an additional 773,331 shares during the period.
NYSEARCA IVW opened at $60.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.69. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $57.62 and a 52 week high of $85.09.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
