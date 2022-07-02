Financial Management Network Inc. Buys 145 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,538 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,378,829,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,260,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,279,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,093 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $445,585,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Adobe by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,086,911,000 after purchasing an additional 643,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total transaction of $265,698.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 410,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,203,584.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,786. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ADBE. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $591.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $368.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $338.00 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $396.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $454.67. The stock has a market cap of $174.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.08.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

