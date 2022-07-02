Financial Management Network Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Financial Management Network Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth CMT boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 212,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 28,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 405.8% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 23,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 18,870 shares during the period.

Shares of USMV opened at $71.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.92. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

