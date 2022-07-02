Financial Management Network Inc. Sells 264 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Financial Management Network Inc. trimmed its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the first quarter worth about $1,259,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Cloudflare by 18.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 96,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,519,000 after acquiring an additional 14,863 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 28.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 139.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

NET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $245.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.39.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.67, for a total transaction of $6,635,481.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,441 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $99,861.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,303.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 417,842 shares of company stock valued at $39,209,017 in the last three months. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $45.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.96 and a 52 week high of $221.64. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.30 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.65 and a 200 day moving average of $92.07.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.83% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $212.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

