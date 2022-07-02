Financial Management Network Inc. Sells 499 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Financial Management Network Inc. lessened its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,518 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 8,333 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 88,288 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $16,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.48.

Shares of QCOM opened at $123.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $138.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $118.22 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

QUALCOMM Profile (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.