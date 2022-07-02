Financial Management Network Inc. Sells 81 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Financial Management Network Inc. trimmed its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,708,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $766,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,238,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. 30.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIA opened at $310.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $338.80. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $296.39 and a 52 week high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

