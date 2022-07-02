FirmaChain (FCT,FCT2) Price Tops $0.0567

FirmaChain (FCT,FCT2) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 2nd. One FirmaChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0567 or 0.00000295 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, FirmaChain has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. FirmaChain has a total market capitalization of $26.95 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of FirmaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.97 or 0.00165993 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005186 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 72.5% against the dollar and now trades at $116.90 or 0.00606882 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00084216 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002335 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00016178 BTC.

About FirmaChain

FirmaChain’s launch date was October 5th, 2015. FirmaChain’s total supply is 638,401,048 coins and its circulating supply is 475,028,692 coins. The official message board for FirmaChain is medium.com/firmachain . The official website for FirmaChain is firmachain.org/# . FirmaChain’s official Twitter account is @FactomProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

FirmaChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirmaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirmaChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FirmaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

