First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Short Interest Update

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 258,400 shares, a decline of 34.0% from the May 31st total of 391,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.
In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 254 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $160,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,093,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert T. Newcomb purchased 750 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $669.55 per share, with a total value of $502,162.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,318 shares of company stock worth $891,448 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 39.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ FCNCA traded up $18.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $672.58. 60,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,489. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.05. First Citizens BancShares has a one year low of $598.01 and a one year high of $947.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $655.46 and a 200-day moving average of $725.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $16.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.48 by $3.22. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 22.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $14.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares will post 63.22 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is 3.35%.
About First Citizens BancShares (Get Rating)
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
