First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Insider Acquires C$100,036.20 in Stock

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Rating) insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 3,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$32.95 per share, with a total value of C$100,036.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,745,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$255,215,081.70.

FNSC Holdings Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get First National Financial alerts:

On Tuesday, April 19th, FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 13,613 shares of First National Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$40.41 per share, with a total value of C$550,101.33.

FN stock traded up C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$33.11. 39,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,312.47, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 8.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$35.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$39.63. First National Financial Co. has a 12 month low of C$32.12 and a 12 month high of C$50.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29.

First National Financial ( TSE:FN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$350.32 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First National Financial Co. will post 3.4799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.196 dividend. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.40%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FN. CIBC dropped their price objective on First National Financial from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, First National Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$41.71.

First National Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.