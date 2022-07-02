First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Short Interest Update

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 45.6% from the May 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTHI. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 38,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 413.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTHI traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.20. The company had a trading volume of 18,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,609. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.87. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a one year low of $19.74 and a one year high of $23.32.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.10%.

