First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) Short Interest Down 62.8% in June

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a decrease of 62.8% from the May 31st total of 90,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 182.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 215,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 139,109 shares during the period. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund during the 4th quarter worth $1,739,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 211,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 112,887 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund during the 4th quarter worth $1,356,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund in the 1st quarter worth $1,489,000.

Shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.17. The company had a trading volume of 55,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,528. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $17.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd.

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including companies in the business of transporting, processing, storing, distributing, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products, coal or electricity, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities or products, or in supplying energy-related products and services.

