First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Short Interest Update

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a decrease of 61.7% from the May 31st total of 59,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.39. 145,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,888. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.19 and a fifty-two week high of $16.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.11 and its 200-day moving average is $13.42.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.06%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares during the period. Greytown Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 166.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 10,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.

