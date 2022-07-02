First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Short Interest Update

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a decrease of 61.7% from the May 31st total of 59,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.39. 145,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,888. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.19 and a fifty-two week high of $16.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.11 and its 200-day moving average is $13.42.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.06%.
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (FSD)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.