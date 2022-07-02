First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) Short Interest Down 43.0% in June

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 43.0% from the May 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FICS. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $669,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,247,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 33,012 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,282,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000.

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.45. 67,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,721. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $27.62 and a 12 month high of $37.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.294 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. This is a boost from First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

