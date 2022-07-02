First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Short Interest Up 116.1% in June

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 213,100 shares, a growth of 116.1% from the May 31st total of 98,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 474,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of FMB opened at $50.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.88 and a 200 day moving average of $53.47. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $49.97 and a 12 month high of $57.84.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.