First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Short Interest Up 116.1% in June

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 213,100 shares, a growth of 116.1% from the May 31st total of 98,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 474,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of FMB opened at $50.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.88 and a 200 day moving average of $53.47. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $49.97 and a 12 month high of $57.84.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 631.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth $127,000.

