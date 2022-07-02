First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Short Interest Down 50.0% in June

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NASDAQ FAD traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,452. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.50 and a 200 day moving average of $107.24. First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $88.77 and a twelve month high of $131.48.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.102 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.
About First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (Get Rating)
First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.
