First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Short Interest Down 50.0% in June

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ FAD traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,452. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.50 and a 200 day moving average of $107.24. First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $88.77 and a twelve month high of $131.48.

Get First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.102 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FAD. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 138,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,456,000 after purchasing an additional 20,253 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 98.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,005,000 after purchasing an additional 62,909 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 191.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 94,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,918,000 after purchasing an additional 62,316 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 54.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after purchasing an additional 19,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 2.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (Get Rating)

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.