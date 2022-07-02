First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QQEW) Stock Price Down 1.3%

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QQEW – Get Rating) fell 1.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $86.18 and last traded at $87.33. 59,372 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 78,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.47.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.98.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.