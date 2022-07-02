First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Sold by GFS Advisors LLC

GFS Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 10,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 26,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 137,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 26,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Shares of CIBR stock opened at $41.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.28. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.08 and a fifty-two week high of $56.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.