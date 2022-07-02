First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMNY) Shares Up 0.4%

First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMNY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.48 and last traded at $26.48. 2 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.37.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.09.

Get First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMNY – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 3.70% of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.