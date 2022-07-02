Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.85-$5.24 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.04 billion-$3.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.21 billion. Five Below also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.74-$0.86 EPS.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $112.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.32. Five Below has a 1-year low of $110.09 and a 1-year high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $639.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Five Below from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Gordon Haskett lowered Five Below from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Five Below from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered Five Below from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Five Below from $155.00 to $154.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $187.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Five Below by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Five Below in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Five Below by 10.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Five Below by 793.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Five Below by 7.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

