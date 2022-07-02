Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) Shares Down 2.7%

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.61 and last traded at $0.61. 356,818 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,050,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.84 and a quick ratio of 7.34.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Flora Growth by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 903,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 12,021 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Flora Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in Flora Growth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Flora Growth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Flora Growth by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 29,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Flora Growth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the growth, cultivation, and development of medicinal cannabis and medicinal cannabis derivative products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies worldwide. It cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil, and cannabis derived medical and wellness products; offers skincare and beauty products; develops plant-based and medical-grade pharmaceuticals, phytotherapeutics, and dietary supplements; and designs and markets loungewear made from hemp-derived fabric and materials.

