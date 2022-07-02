Flux Market Cap Reaches $101.36 Million (FLUX)

Flux (FLUX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 2nd. In the last seven days, Flux has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. One Flux coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00002214 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Flux has a market capitalization of $101.36 million and approximately $4.47 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.88 or 0.00279688 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00079613 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00070952 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00004000 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Flux

FLUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 220,347,380 coins and its circulating supply is 237,653,592 coins. The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Flux is datamine.network . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Flux Coin Trading

