Fobi AI Inc. (OTCMKTS:FOBIF) Short Interest Down 35.4% in June

Fobi AI Inc. (OTCMKTS:FOBIF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 470,400 shares, a decrease of 35.4% from the May 31st total of 728,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 250,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FOBIF remained flat at $$0.33 during midday trading on Friday. 4,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,970. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.68. Fobi AI has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of -0.65.

Fobi AI (OTCMKTS:FOBIF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter. Fobi AI had a negative net margin of 981.31% and a negative return on equity of 166.87%.

Fobi AI Inc, operates as a data intelligence company worldwide. The company offers artificial intelligence, automated marketing, contact tracing, and contactless solutions to the brick-and-mortar space. It also provides Fobi, a plug and play hardware or software that offers real-time, detailed insights and automated, and personalized engagement.

