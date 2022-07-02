Fractal (FCL) Hits Market Cap of $418,761.54

Fractal (FCL) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. During the last seven days, Fractal has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar. One Fractal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0252 or 0.00000131 BTC on exchanges. Fractal has a market capitalization of $418,761.54 and approximately $15,629.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00159900 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005196 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 72.8% against the dollar and now trades at $121.93 or 0.00634120 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00084220 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002344 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00016236 BTC.

Fractal Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

