Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Sold by American Research & Management Co.

American Research & Management Co. reduced its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,457 shares during the period. Franco-Nevada makes up about 1.9% of American Research & Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $8,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,939,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,052,000 after buying an additional 733,486 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,076,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,255,237,000 after purchasing an additional 566,311 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1,188.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 428,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,259,000 after purchasing an additional 395,231 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,690,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $233,920,000 after acquiring an additional 289,400 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,590,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,195,000 after acquiring an additional 282,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$194.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.25.

FNV stock opened at $134.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.84. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $124.95 and a 12 month high of $169.32.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 55.96%. The business had revenue of $338.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.82%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

