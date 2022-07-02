Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $22.00 target price on the closed-end fund’s stock, down from their previous target price of $28.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BEN. StockNews.com started coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered Franklin Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.50 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.29.

NYSE:BEN opened at $23.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Franklin Resources has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 22.02%. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.18%.

In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $73,264.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $269,292.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 60.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,798 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 22,154 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at about $282,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 20.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 45,098 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 32,287 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

