French Connection Group (LON:FCCN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $20.07

French Connection Group PLC (LON:FCCN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 20.07 ($0.25) and traded as high as GBX 29.80 ($0.37). French Connection Group shares last traded at GBX 29.55 ($0.36), with a volume of 18,750 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 344.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 29.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 20.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £28.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79.
French Connection Group Company Profile (LON:FCCN)
