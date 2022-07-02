Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL) Trading Up 0.9%

Frontier Lithium Inc. (CVE:FL – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.30 and last traded at C$2.30. Approximately 241,571 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 470,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.28.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 9.79, a current ratio of 21.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of C$471.89 million and a PE ratio of -44.23.

Frontier Lithium Company Profile

Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the PAK Lithium project, which covers 1,378 contiguous mining claim units totaling 26,774 hectares located in northwestern Ontario, Canada. It has a strategic partnership agreement with XPS Expert Process Solutions to develop a process to refine spodumene concentrate into lithium hydroxide.

