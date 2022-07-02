Fundamenta (FMTA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $433.00

Fundamenta (FMTA) traded down 21.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Fundamenta has a total market capitalization of $34,347.94 and approximately $433.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fundamenta coin can now be purchased for $0.0268 or 0.00000139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Fundamenta has traded down 28.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00148765 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005171 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.30 or 0.00689983 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00085323 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00016173 BTC.

Fundamenta’s total supply is 16,552,041 coins and its circulating supply is 1,281,924 coins. Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

