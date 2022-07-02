G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) Short Interest Update

G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,800 shares, a drop of 35.9% from the May 31st total of 148,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 462,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of G6 Materials stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 10,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,572. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 10.87, a quick ratio of 9.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. G6 Materials has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.16.
G6 Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)
