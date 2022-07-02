Galatasaray Fan Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.78 Million (GAL)

Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Galatasaray Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $7.78 million and approximately $915,622.00 worth of Galatasaray Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Galatasaray Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for about $2.22 or 0.00011513 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Galatasaray Fan Token has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Galatasaray Fan Token Profile

Galatasaray Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,507,572 coins. The official website for Galatasaray Fan Token is www.socios.com/galatasaray . Galatasaray Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . Galatasaray Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @GalatasaraySK and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is an app for football fans, where users acquire voting rights to influence the clubs they support. Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) refers to the club Galatasaray. “

Galatasaray Fan Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galatasaray Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Galatasaray Fan Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Galatasaray Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

