Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GEEXU) Short Interest Update

Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GEEXU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $437,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $973,000.

Get Games & Esports Experience Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GEEXU remained flat at $$10.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,926. Games & Esports Experience Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.11.

Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the interactive media, ecommerce, media, content and other intellectual property, sports and entertainment, and social media industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Games & Esports Experience Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.